Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYY remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Monday. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

