Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0143

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $719,337.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

