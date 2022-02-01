GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $43.88

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $42.30. GDS shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 11,713 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

