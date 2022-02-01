GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GCP opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.43) on Tuesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a current ratio of 46.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.