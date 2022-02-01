GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.43) on Tuesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a current ratio of 46.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.