GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.66.

GATX stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

