Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.45 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.