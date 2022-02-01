GAMEE Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $23.63 million and $1.09 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.