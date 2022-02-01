Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 688 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

