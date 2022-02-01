Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Newmont by 77.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 35.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,965 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

