Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638,713 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

