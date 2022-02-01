Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 22,587 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $28,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

