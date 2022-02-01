Gaj Finance Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $65,962.00 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

