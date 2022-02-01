Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 872 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $589.11 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.85, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

