Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 55,400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $34,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $41,540,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

FNV opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

