Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,225 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,161,156 shares of company stock valued at $969,428,276 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

