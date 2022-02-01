Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Man Group plc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

