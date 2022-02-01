Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 805,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 672,971 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 184,780 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,674,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

