Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $246,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

