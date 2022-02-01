Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $43,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

FLS stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.