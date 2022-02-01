GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.16% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

SAFM traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $182.68. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

