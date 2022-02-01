GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock remained flat at $$41.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

