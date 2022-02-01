GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 146,365 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000.

TETC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,263. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

