GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

