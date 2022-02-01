FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Raised by Truist Financial

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shutterstock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $96.97 on Monday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

