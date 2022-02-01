FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Raised by Truist Financial

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shutterstock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.
Shutterstock Company Profile
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.
