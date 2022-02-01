FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raised by Analyst

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 585,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

