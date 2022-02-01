FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

