FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMWAY opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

