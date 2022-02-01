FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Decreased by Analyst

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

