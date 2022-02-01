FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

