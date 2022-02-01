FUZE Token Market Cap Tops $25,851.67 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $25,851.67 and $45,884.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $34.25 or 0.00089505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.