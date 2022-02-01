Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,142 ($42.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,464.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,532.54. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

