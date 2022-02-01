Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,548. The firm has a market cap of $876.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Funko has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at $4,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Funko by 63.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

