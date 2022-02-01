Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 124,734 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Frontline by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

