Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Frontline reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

