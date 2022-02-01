Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.34).

FDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV traded up GBX 52 ($0.70) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,384 ($18.61). 61,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,435. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,360 ($45.17). The stock has a market cap of £545.19 million and a PE ratio of 39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,228.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.