Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

