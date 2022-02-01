Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

