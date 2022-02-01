Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Franklin Financial Services worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

