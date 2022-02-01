Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.