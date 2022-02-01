Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$174.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.71.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$168.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$169.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$177.22.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Insiders have sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

