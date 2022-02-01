Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.97. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $145.53 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

