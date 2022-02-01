Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,614. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

