Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average of $232.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.