Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,714. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.