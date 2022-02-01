Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,082 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

