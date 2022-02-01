Formula Growth Ltd. Reduces Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,399. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.