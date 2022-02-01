Formula Growth Ltd. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 1.0% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 285,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

