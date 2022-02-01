Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires 150,225 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,225 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 1.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Pinterest by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pinterest by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 199,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,560. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

