Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $989.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

