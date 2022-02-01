Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

