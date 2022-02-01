FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) vs. Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Financial Analysis

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 65.25 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.24 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.16, meaning that its stock price is 616% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% Mentor Capital -7.07% -11.83% -5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FOMO and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mentor Capital beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

